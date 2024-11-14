Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sprinklr

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 739,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,626.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,626.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 376,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,455.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.