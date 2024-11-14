Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by an average of 32.4% per year over the last three years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $735.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $399.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $60,201.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,560.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $51,930.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,654.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,722 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $60,201.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,560.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,454 shares of company stock worth $225,701 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

