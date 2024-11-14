StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of OVBC stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $120.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.03. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Ohio Valley Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,418 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.18% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

