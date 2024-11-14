Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Trading Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 61,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 57,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Strategic Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Strategic Metals alerts:

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Strategic Metals

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc. The company had a portfolio of approximately 100 projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.