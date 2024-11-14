Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 4.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 114.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $393.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $389.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.72. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $282.35 and a one year high of $390.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

