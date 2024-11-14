Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $117,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $88.88 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

