Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $92.20 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,741 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Electronic Arts worth $92,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $162.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $163.00.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EA. DZ Bank raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total value of $372,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,493.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,448,493.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total transaction of $1,106,935.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $3,886,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

