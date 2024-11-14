Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $87,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 650,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,856,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 751,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. UBS Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

