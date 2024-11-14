Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 25,111 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,920,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Dominion Energy worth $110,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:D opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.