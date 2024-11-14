Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134,001 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Pure Storage worth $105,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $49.87 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.15.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,542 shares of company stock worth $24,775,030 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

