Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 301,765 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,765 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 4.88% of Twist Bioscience worth $129,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 1,507 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,824. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Dennis Cho sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,375,824. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $35,789.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,397 shares in the company, valued at $3,068,728.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,151. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

