Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,170 Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,294,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter worth $15,449,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,653,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,033,000 after acquiring an additional 441,010 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,712,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,873,000.

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

