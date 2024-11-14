Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after buying an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,884,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $178.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

