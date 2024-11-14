Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 652,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,193,000 after purchasing an additional 28,973 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

