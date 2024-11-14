Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.54.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up C$1.71 on Thursday, reaching C$57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,692,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,801. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.07. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$57.32.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total transaction of C$2,131,558.00. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

