Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Director Buys C$632,150.40 in Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$632,150.40.

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of SPB opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.21. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.36.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Superior Plus Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -1,440.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.91.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

