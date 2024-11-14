Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 173,200 Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Stock

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 173,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total transaction of C$502,591.76.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 424,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total transaction of C$1,150,666.00.

Geodrill Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of GEO opened at C$2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$124.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. Geodrill Limited has a one year low of C$1.52 and a one year high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.34 million during the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 2.02%. Research analysts forecast that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

