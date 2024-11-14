Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.47 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.
Sylvamo Stock Performance
NYSE SLVM opened at $81.38 on Thursday. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24.
Sylvamo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.
