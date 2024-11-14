Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.47 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE SLVM opened at $81.38 on Thursday. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

