Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Shares Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.80 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 9,512 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 9,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of C$427.82 million during the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

