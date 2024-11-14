Taikisha (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Stock Price Down 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.
Taikisha Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41.
About Taikisha
Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taikisha
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.