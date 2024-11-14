Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.5% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,412,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

