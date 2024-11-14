Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.52. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 169,289 shares trading hands.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $984.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. LB Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 536,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,428 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth $1,456,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 856.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 112,833 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

