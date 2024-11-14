TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Director Andrew Tarica Sells 10,799 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Tarica sold 10,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $54,858.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Tarica also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Andrew Tarica sold 1,500 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $7,650.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Andrew Tarica sold 12,300 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $61,992.00.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TSI opened at $4.94 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

