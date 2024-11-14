Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.38. 41,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 78,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.
