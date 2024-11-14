Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.38. 41,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 78,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 51,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

