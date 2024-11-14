Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $207.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $150.15 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

