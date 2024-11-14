Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,230 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.61. The stock had a trading volume of 869,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $150.15 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.