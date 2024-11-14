The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,236 ($54.51) and last traded at GBX 4,236 ($54.51), with a volume of 1464132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,282 ($55.10).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($64.34) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,747.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,908.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,720 ($60.74), for a total transaction of £146,556 ($188,593.49). In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,720 ($60.74), for a total value of £146,556 ($188,593.49). Also, insider William Jackson purchased 11,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,370 ($56.23) per share, with a total value of £483,059.80 ($621,618.58). 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

