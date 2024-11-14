The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $11.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

GENI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 980,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. Genius Sports has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.98.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 53.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,219,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,165 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,233,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Genius Sports by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,828,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after buying an additional 1,502,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $6,575,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

