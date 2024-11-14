The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $211.35 and last traded at $210.63, with a volume of 63837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,929,359.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,490,869 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $18,159,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

