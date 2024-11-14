The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 194.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

