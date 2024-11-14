The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,632,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,556,000 after buying an additional 122,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,691,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,510,000 after acquiring an additional 733,440 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,008,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,665 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,716,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,706,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,066,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $166.56 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $392.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.29.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,597 shares of company stock valued at $53,268,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

