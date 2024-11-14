The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after buying an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.71 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.53.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,237,551.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $207.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

