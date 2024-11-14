The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 98.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 148.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $186.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $83.91 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

