Thembeka Machaba Sells 2,500 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $384,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of FRPT opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Freshpet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 749.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 54.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 141,615 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,902,000.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.