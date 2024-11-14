Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.45 ($0.11), with a volume of 29355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £15.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.43.

About Thruvision Group

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

