Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

TNGRF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. Thungela Resources has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa and Australia. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations, consisting of underground and open cast mines in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

