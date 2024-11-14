Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the October 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Performance
TNGRF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. Thungela Resources has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.
Thungela Resources Company Profile
