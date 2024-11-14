Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Richard Kent Bennett Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $3,667,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 418,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,349,731.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $39.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.08 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $40.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,884,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,358,000 after acquiring an additional 218,959 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 29.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 103,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 2,731.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 92,581 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

