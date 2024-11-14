Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 123,400 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 167.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of Perficient worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRFT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Perficient by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,648 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of PRFT stock remained flat at $75.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $76.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

