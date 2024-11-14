Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Nuvei accounts for 1.0% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.48% of Nuvei worth $22,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nuvei by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuvei by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,327,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.98. 184,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.51.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.60 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.75%. Analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

