Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SHW traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $386.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,604. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $264.54 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

