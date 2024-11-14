Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,160,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $5,117,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 61,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,381. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $150.40 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $192.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.23%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.