Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,317 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,083 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after buying an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $988,290,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.39. 15,668,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,766,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

