Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Short Interest Up 142.7% in October

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the October 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,461.0 days.
Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance
TYTMF opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Tokyo Tatemono has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.
About Tokyo Tatemono
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Tatemono
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Top 3 R&D-Driven Stocks Showing Strong Profit and Momentum
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Shopify Stock Rally Continues: Why the Growth Story Isn’t Over
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Tariff Troubles: 3 Stocks Planning Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Tatemono Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Tatemono and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.