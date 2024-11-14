Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF) Short Interest Up 142.7% in October

Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the October 15th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,461.0 days.

Tokyo Tatemono Price Performance

TYTMF opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Tokyo Tatemono has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53.

Get Tokyo Tatemono alerts:

About Tokyo Tatemono

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tokyo Tatemono Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through Commercial Properties Business, Residential Business, Asset Services Business, and Other Business segments. The company develops, leases, and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics and warehouse facilities, condominiums, services offices, and coworking spaces; and operated building management.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Tatemono Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Tatemono and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.