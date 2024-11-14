tomiNet 24 Hour Volume Tops $16.02 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,083.68 or 1.00379402 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88,988.80 or 1.00272499 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet launched on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 642,854,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,131,267 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 642,854,933.38178002 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.01190548 USD and is down -7.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $16,714,022.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

