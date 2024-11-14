Towerview LLC Purchases 10,390 Shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Towerview LLC raised its position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum makes up 0.6% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Towerview LLC owned 0.80% of Imperial Petroleum worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in Imperial Petroleum by 95.3% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 89,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Imperial Petroleum by 28.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

IMPP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,706. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 37.13%.

(Free Report)

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.