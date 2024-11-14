Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

