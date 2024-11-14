TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 26.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $295,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

