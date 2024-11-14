TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. TriMas has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $28.51.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in TriMas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 4.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

