TrueFi Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.60 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 14th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $105.93 million and approximately $26.60 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,885.72 or 0.99796679 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90,835.26 or 0.99741267 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,283,173,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,870,377 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,283,173,672.20467224 with 1,260,867,590.64923167 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08723171 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $23,530,554.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.