Truist Financial Boosts Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $202.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $168.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $178.13 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

